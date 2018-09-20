Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Photo Gallery: Day of Appreciation

Lillian Dedomenic | Thursday, Sept. 20, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Rose Funeral Home in Penn Hills, hosted its ninth annual Day of Appreciation for the Penn Hills and Verona Volunteer Fire Departments last Saturday, September 15. The event, held at the funeral homes location on Frankstown Road, featured face painting , children's games, food, music and a display of the fire equipment and apparatus. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Penn Hills and Verona departments. Firefghter Tom Hordubay with Station #227 shows young Noah McCoy, 4, how to use a canister fire extinguisher.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Firefghter Tom Hordubay with Station #227 shows young Noah McCoy, 4, how to use a canister fire extinguisher.
Aaliyah Kenney, 5, and her sister Avah, 3, pose in front of the fire truck, complete with their very own fire helmets.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Aaliyah Kenney, 5, and her sister Avah, 3, pose in front of the fire truck, complete with their very own fire helmets.
Aaliyah Kenney, 5, coaxes her little sister Avah, 3, to climb aboard the fire truck.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Aaliyah Kenney, 5, coaxes her little sister Avah, 3, to climb aboard the fire truck.
Jinx Hairston, Sr. and her daughter Jinx, Jr., get a birds-eye view of Penn Hills from atop the Station #227 truck.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Jinx Hairston, Sr. and her daughter Jinx, Jr., get a birds-eye view of Penn Hills from atop the Station #227 truck.
Two-year old Greyson Prodente reacts to his batman face painting.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Two-year old Greyson Prodente reacts to his batman face painting.
Two-year old Greyson Prodente reacts to his batman face painting by volunteer Sara Payne, 17, of Penn Hills.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Two-year old Greyson Prodente reacts to his batman face painting by volunteer Sara Payne, 17, of Penn Hills.
'Mako', a 14-week old pit bull, pauses for a drink of cold water. Mako was enjoying an outing with Erika Bovo of Verona.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
'Mako', a 14-week old pit bull, pauses for a drink of cold water. Mako was enjoying an outing with Erika Bovo of Verona.
Volunteer Tom Moore, of Penn Hills, keeps the hamburgers and hot dogs flowing.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Volunteer Tom Moore, of Penn Hills, keeps the hamburgers and hot dogs flowing.
Rose Funeral Home in Penn Hills, hosted its ninth annual Day of Appreciation for the Penn Hills and Verona Volunteer Fire Departments last Saturday, September 15. The event, held at the funeral homes location on Frankstown Road, featured face painting , children's games, food, music and a display of the fire equipment and apparatus. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Penn Hills and Verona departments.
Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review
Rose Funeral Home in Penn Hills, hosted its ninth annual Day of Appreciation for the Penn Hills and Verona Volunteer Fire Departments last Saturday, September 15. The event, held at the funeral homes location on Frankstown Road, featured face painting , children's games, food, music and a display of the fire equipment and apparatus. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Penn Hills and Verona departments.

Rose Funeral Home in Penn Hills, hosted its ninth annual Day of Appreciation for the Penn Hills and Verona Volunteer Fire Departments on Sept. 15. The event, held at the funeral home’s location on Frankstown Road, featured face painting, children’s games, food, music and a display of fire equipment. Proceeds from the event will benefit both the Penn Hills and Verona departments.

