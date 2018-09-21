Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Verona Volunteer Fire Department boot drive planned for Saturday

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, 5:12 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

Verona Volunteer Fire Department will have a boot drive near the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Center Avenue.

Firefighters plan to collect donations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22.

Fire Chief Ray Suchevich said the department has two boot drives a year, one in the spring and another in the fall.

“It’s crucial because it’s money we need to run the fire department,” said Suchevich. “We have every day bills, we need new equipment, we need to update everything and everything for the fire service is expensive.”

Suchevich said a fundraising goal was not set.

“We hope they give and whatever they give is appreciated,” he said.

The department has 15 active members who train every Monday evening. They average 120 calls a year, more if there are storms.

A rain day for the boot drive was scheduled for Sept. 29 in case of inclement weather.

Call 412-828-3036 or stop by the station at 465 Parker St. for more information.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me