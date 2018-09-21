Verona Volunteer Fire Department boot drive planned for Saturday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Verona Volunteer Fire Department will have a boot drive near the intersection of Allegheny River Boulevard and Center Avenue.

Firefighters plan to collect donations 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sept. 22.

Fire Chief Ray Suchevich said the department has two boot drives a year, one in the spring and another in the fall.

“It’s crucial because it’s money we need to run the fire department,” said Suchevich. “We have every day bills, we need new equipment, we need to update everything and everything for the fire service is expensive.”

Suchevich said a fundraising goal was not set.

“We hope they give and whatever they give is appreciated,” he said.

The department has 15 active members who train every Monday evening. They average 120 calls a year, more if there are storms.

A rain day for the boot drive was scheduled for Sept. 29 in case of inclement weather.

Call 412-828-3036 or stop by the station at 465 Parker St. for more information.

