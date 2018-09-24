Assault, drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court
Updated 21 hours ago
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
- Lamar Washington, 38, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence, prohibiting text-based communications and careless driving. Charges were filed April 24.
- Trenton Betts, 18, of Verona on charges of firearms not to be carried without a license and tampering with physical evidence. Charges were filed May 15.
- Yvonne Vaonakis, 38, of Glassport on charges of access device used to obtain property or service and theft by unlawful taking. Charges were filed July 24.
- Darryl Anderson, 58, of Pittsburgh on charges of theft by deception and retail theft. Wilkins Township police filed the charges Aug. 13. Anderson went before the judge on another case. Charges of theft by deception and retail theft were held for court. Wilkins Township police filed the charges Aug. 13.
- Michael Davis, 38, of Erie on charges of endangering the welfare of children and driving with a suspended license. Wilkins Township police filed the charges Aug. 9.
- Amanda Wright, 32, of Penn Hills on charges of access device used to obtain property or service. Charges were filed Aug. 21.
- Larry Roberts, 28, of Penn Hills on charges of fleeing or attempting to elude officer, driving with a suspended license, operating a vehicle without required financial responsibility, failure to keep right, turning movements and required signals, driving at unsafe speed, careless driving and reckless driving. Charges were filed Sept. 13.
Waived preliminary hearings
- Dana Newhams, 47, of Verona on charges of burglary, simple assault and criminal mischief. Charges were filed July 21, 2017.
- Eldridge Hudson, 26, of Penn Hills on charges of indecent exposure, driving with a suspended license, turning movements or required signals, no rear lights and three counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed June 13.
- Devaughn Brooks, 25, of Pittsburgh on three counts of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed June 13.
- Anthony Kolano, 39, of Penn Hills on charges of harassment, seven counts of terroristic threats, seven counts of simple assault and seven counts of recklessly endangering another person. Charges were filed Aug. 4.
- Woodrow Watkins, 38, of Pittsburgh on charges of obstructing administration of the law, possession of controlled substances, driving with a suspended license and tampering with physical evidence. Verona police filed the charges Aug. 15.
- Dana Newhams, 47, of Verona on charges of aggravated assault, institutional vandalism, disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of simple assault. Verona police filed the charges Aug. 27.
- William Dudra, 48, of Penn Hills on charges of terroristic threats, risking a catastrophe, recklessly endangering another person and criminal attempt - aggravated arson. Charges were filed Sept. 15.
Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.