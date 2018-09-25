Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills announces leaf pick up schedule, rules for program

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, 2:39 p.m.
Rob Kurneck of the Fox Chapel public works department vacuums leaves along Springhouse Lane in Fox Chapel on Nov. 3, 2015.
Rob Kurneck of the Fox Chapel public works department vacuums leaves along Springhouse Lane in Fox Chapel on Nov. 3, 2015.

Updated 20 hours ago

Penn Hills will start collecting leaf and yard waste in November to kick off the year’s fall program.

Residents are encouraged to place paper leaf bags at the curb the night before these scheduled leaf pickups: November 5, 12, 19 and 26.

A bag will be left behind if it weighs more than 30 pounds, according to an information page found on the municipality’s website that published Tuesday.

Acceptable material includes leaves, garden residue, shrubbery and tree trimmings that don’t exceed a half-inch in diameter.

Unacceptable material includes roots, grass, dirt, stones, plastic and boxes.

Yard waste can also be dropped off at the municipality’s compost site throughout the year but residents are encouraged to make an appointment with Public Works.

Call 412-798-2151 to make an appointment or for additional information.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me