Penn Hills announces leaf pick up schedule, rules for program

Penn Hills will start collecting leaf and yard waste in November to kick off the year’s fall program.

Residents are encouraged to place paper leaf bags at the curb the night before these scheduled leaf pickups: November 5, 12, 19 and 26.

A bag will be left behind if it weighs more than 30 pounds, according to an information page found on the municipality’s website that published Tuesday.

Acceptable material includes leaves, garden residue, shrubbery and tree trimmings that don’t exceed a half-inch in diameter.

Unacceptable material includes roots, grass, dirt, stones, plastic and boxes.

Yard waste can also be dropped off at the municipality’s compost site throughout the year but residents are encouraged to make an appointment with Public Works.

Call 412-798-2151 to make an appointment or for additional information.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.