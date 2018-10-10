Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Anti-violence event for foster youth happening in Penn Hills

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Oct. 10, 2018, 1:27 p.m.
One of Auberle’s residential care units.
Updated 10 hours ago

Black Women for Positive Change in Pittsburgh is sponsoring an event at a Penn Hills church to educate youths in foster care about alternatives to violence.

St. James Episcopal Church at 11524 Frankstown Road will host the community forum from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20. It will feature a panel made up of representatives from Moms Demand Action, Cease Fire PA, the Allegheny County Violence Prevention Unit and a pastor.

Auberle Foster Care youth are invited to ask the panel questions during the forum, said Diane Powell, chairperson for BWPC of Pittsburgh.

“We’re trying to make young people aware there are alternatives to violence — that they don’t have to rely on illegal activities to support (themselves),” she said.

Powell said because foster children often feel overlooked, the event is an opportunity for area youth service providers to hear about their needs and wants.

“Organizations need to include them in their programming and make sure they have access to resources that can help make them into productive citizens,” she said.

The event, which kicks off Oct. 13 , is one of several happening in the region as part of BWPC’s sixth annual Week of Non-Violence.

Other events happening throughout the week include workshops, roundtable discussions and an essay contest for high school and middle school students based on the organization’s film “Drop – A Story of Triumph” — a 40-minute film focusing on school dropouts who end up in prisons.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

