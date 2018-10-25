Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills School District pulls out of plans for vacant Aster Street property

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, 1:24 p.m.
The former library on Aster Street that was owned by the Penn Hills School District before its sale was approved in April 2018.
Penn Hills School District no longer is seeking permission to allow a potential buyer of an Aster Street property to use it as a car repair and storage shop.

Damian Buccilli, a Penn Hills municipal planner, said the Zoning Hearing Board voted unanimously Oct. 24 to approve the district’s withdrawal of its application.

The school district’s original application asked Penn Hills for a use variance to allow Steve Parco to operate the 234,000-square-foot facility as an auto repair shop and vehicle storage unit. Parco wanted to store 35 to 40 cars inside.

The school board approved the $62,000 sale to Parco, who owns an auto repair shop on Rodi Road in Penn Hills, in April.

District solicitor Craig Alexander wrote in the application, “due to peculiarities of the property, it has been unable to be sold for any permitted use in the present zoning application. Additionally, the property is in significant disrepair, with significant roof damage, mold, etc.”

The municipality’s planning department recommended denying the use variance in September. That prompted the school to ask the municipality to delay voting on the issue.

Penn Hills Superintendent Nancy Hines was not immediately available to comment.

Buccilli said the vacant property at 260 Aster St. — a former Penn Hills library until the school district bought it in 2007 — will continue to be unoccupied until a new use or readmission is sought.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

