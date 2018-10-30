Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Assault, drug cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Tuesday, Oct. 30, 2018, 7:42 p.m.
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.

Held for court

  • Robert Burks-Kelly, 21, of Pittsburgh on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Nov. 21.
  • Shane Mains, 24, of Turtle Creek on charges of simple assault, harassment and two counts of terrorisitic threats that caused the evacuation of a building. Verona police filed the charges Sept. 9.
  • David Cochran, 35, of Murrysville on three counts of tampering with public records or information and three counts of providing unsworn falsification to authorities. State police filed the charges Oct. 1,

Waived preliminary hearings

  • Jennifer Simpson, 39, of Penn Hills on charges of driving under the influence and careless driving. Charges were filed May 21.
  • Shane Shank, 29, of Penn Hills on charges of possession of controlled substances and possession with intent to deliver. Allegheny County Sheriff’s office filed the charges June 28.
  • John Mandella, 39, of Penn Hills on charges of simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Sept. 30.

Mandella went before the judge on another case. He waived a preliminary hearing on charges of simple assault. Charges were filed July 8.

  • Dennis Davis, 46, of Arnold on charges of possession of controlled substances. Charges were filed Sept. 7.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

