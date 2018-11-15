Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Photo Gallery: Penn Hills Elementary Veterans Day Program

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, 11:33 a.m.
Vietnam veteran Wiliam Glass, United States Navy, joins his grandson, Liam Glass, 5. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Charles Schaffold, 85 of Penn Hills, was honored when his great-grandson, Landon Kcodowsk, first grade, invited him to lunch along with Vicky Senge, fourth grade, Schaffold’s great-granddaughter. Schaffold, United States Navy, 1952-1956, was stationed at Naval Air Station Patuxent River during the Korean war. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Elementary hosted its annual Veterans Day Program Nov. 12. Students were asked to invite a veteran family member or friend to share a special lunch at their school. Keshaun Stewart, kindergarten, is thrilled to have his mom, Alana Craig, United States Army, active duty, join him for lunch. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
Penn Hills Elementary hosted its annual Veterans Day Program Nov. 12. Students were asked to invite a veteran family member or friend to share a special lunch at their school. Members of all branches of the military joined their sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the occasion. Vince Nolan, United States Air Force retired, visits with his granddaughter, Biancha Maffessanti, second grade. Nolan, a 25-year veteran, is from Monroeville. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review
