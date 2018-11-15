Photo Gallery: Penn Hills Elementary Veterans Day Program

Keeping the tradition, Penn Hills Elementary hosted its annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 12. Students were asked to invite a veteran family member or friend to share a special lunch at their school. Members of all branches of the military joined their sons, daughters, grand children and even great grandchildren for the occasion. Keshaun Stewart, kindergarten, is thrilled to have his mom, Alana Craig, United States Army, active duty, join him for lunch. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune Review

Keeping the tradition, Penn Hills Elementary hosted Its annual Veterans Day Program on Monday, Nov. 12. Students were asked to invite a veteran family member or friend to share a special lunch at their school. Members of all branches of the military joined their sons, daughters, grand children and even great grandchildren for the occasion. Charles Schaffold, 85 of Penn Hills, was honored when his great-grandson, Landon Kcodowsk, first grade, invited him to lunch along with Vicky Senge, fourth grade, Schaffold's great-granddaughter. Schaffold, United States Navy, 1952-1956, was stationed at the Naval Air Station, Patuxent River, MD. during the Korean war.

Penn Hills Elementary hosted its annual Veterans Day Program Nov. 12. Students were asked to invite a veteran family member or friend to share a special lunch at their school. Members of all branches of the military joined their sons, daughters, grandchildren and great-grandchildren for the occasion. Vince Nolan, United States Air Force retired, visits with his granddaughter, Biancha Maffessanti, second grade. Nolan, a 25-year veteran, is from Monroeville. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review

Vietnam veteran Wiliam Glass, United States Navy, joins his grandson, Liam Glass, 5. Lillian DeDomenic | For The Tribune-Review

