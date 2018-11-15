Penn Hills' food pantry demand peaks during holidays

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Every Wednesday, the Rosedale Food Pantry on Third Street in Penn Hills sends food home with around 250 families. But the week before Thanksgiving, the pantry’s parking lot and waiting list was at full capacity.

“You’d think there’s a holiday coming up or something,” shouted the pantry’s smiley organizer, John Dick, to a room full of people waiting to receive their food boxes filled with holiday staples such as stuffing mix, sweet potatoes and cranberry sauce.

Each person who registered that day received a $20 gift card to a grocery store and a number.

The 30-year-old food pantry is accustomed to serving the masses, said Dick’s wife, Judy. It opens from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Wednesday. By 5:15, a little more than 100 people had registered to receive food boxes.

“It’s right before Thanksgiving, and we only have two Wednesdays before the (Thanksgiving) eve. So there will be much more tonight and next week,” Judy Dick said as she instructed people to sign their names on a sheet of paper, the last step before receiving a $20 grocery store gift card and being issued a number.

The food pantry received 370 gift cards to grocery stores from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank ahead of the holiday. Judy Dick said 277 of them were handed out two weeks before Thanksgiving. And the cards were disappearing fast the week prior.

One volunteer, Tracey Madden, 53, of Penn Hills said she loves the activity because it means people are getting fed.

“I like to see people with food in their stomachs. You never know what their situation is,” Madden said.

Bill Stevenson Jr., 60, of Penn Hills is a food pantry regular.

“This is a real good place,” he said. “They give you two boxes of food – basically anything you need.”

Freeda Redden-Williams, 53, of Penn Hills, who visits the pantry twice a month, said it attracts people from all walks of life.

“Everyone could use some extra food,” she said. “I’m like a squirrel. I store it and give it to my two adult kids when they need it.”

As a chef, Redden-Williams appreciates the selection of food available. Judy Dick said the variety is not an accident.

“We feed people as if we’re feeding ourselves. We all need to feed our families,” she said. “And many of these people are family to us – we’re happy to help them out.”

Judy said she and her husband started out as volunteers 30 years ago, until finally they ended up as the main organizers. Now, the food pantry, a nonprofit, has 500 families registered with them. She said about 10 new people get registered every week, but on this night there were 14.

When asked why they do it, her reply was simple: “We’re Christians. Jesus said feed my people. So we feed people.

“And we’ll do this until we’re not here anymore,” she said.

For those interested in volunteering at the Rosedale Food Pantry, call 412-302-2509. To donate, make checks out to “Rosedale Food Pantry” to 448 Geisler Drive, Pittsburgh 15221.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.