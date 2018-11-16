Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills leaf pick-up canceled, weather causes power outages

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Friday, Nov. 16, 2018, 11:27 a.m.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review

Updated 46 minutes ago

Penn Hills leaf pick-up services that have been canceled this week due to weather conditions could resume Monday.

One resident who lives on Garlow Drive, in the Crescent Hills neighborhood, said Penn Hills Department of Public Works hadn’t picked up leaves sitting in paper bags by the curb all week.

“They missed the whole week,” said Donna Kloes. “We have a lot of neighbors that have a lot of leaves, now there’s snow sitting on them now. And more will be put out once the snow melts.”

An official with Public Works said leaf pick-up services will resume Monday, weather permitting.

Meanwhile, Penn Hills and the region is experiencing power outages. Duquesne Light reported at 10:15 a.m. that more than 24,000 customers were without power.

A Duquesne Light spokesman said Friday the company has dispatched 280 workers in its 817 square-mile territory to repair lines and clear trees that are affecting power.

Outages also affected First Energy customers in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties. Some First Energy customers could be without power until Sunday, according to the company’s website .

There is a 20 percent chance of rain and snow around the region until 3 p.m., when the precipitation is expected to turn to rain, according to the National Weather Service in Moon Township.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

