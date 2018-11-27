Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Special counsel for special education matters appointed in Penn Hills School District

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Nov. 27, 2018, 10:15 p.m.

Updated 11 hours ago

Penn Hills School District officials hired Pittsburgh law firm Weiss Burkardt Kramer LLC as their special counsel for special education matters.

The board approved its $165-per-hour proposal with a 5-0 vote at Tuesday’s meeting.

Board Vice President George Sens and members Robert Marra, Evelyn Herbert and Kristopher Wiegand were absent.

Board President Erin Vecchio said district Solicitor Bruce Dice normally handled these matters for the district, however, an increased workload and specialization necessitated the additional help.

“Our special needs have gone up in the last couple years, and we need to properly identify and help the students,” she said. “This counsel specializes in this. We’re being proactive and providing the best education and services possible for our kids. The rules keep changing so we need to make sure we’re on top of it. Special education is a tough thing.”

More than 800 of the district’s approximately 3,300 students have special needs, said Superintendent Nancy Hines. The number of students with special needs has increased 2 percent the past two years.

Attorney Chelsea Dice, filling in for Bruce Dice, said the special counsel would provide training and update staff on current laws in the special education department, as well as new techniques for developing individualized education and 504 plans to help students.

The firm would also help with fundamental behavior assessments, positive behavior support plans and help prevent future special education litigation.

Hines likened Dice to a “family doctor” and special counsel to a specialist.

The firm’s proposal was linked to the district’s online agenda.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me