Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills 'Jeopardy!' contestant felt support of hometown

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018, 6:18 a.m.
Carrie Blazina, 26, a 2010 Penn Hills graduate, smiles with 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek.
Submitted
Carrie Blazina, 26, a 2010 Penn Hills graduate, smiles with 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek.

Updated 56 minutes ago

A Penn Hills native walked away with $2,000 after she finished in second place on her “Jeopardy!” debut.

On the Dec. 20 episode, Andrew Kung, a graduate student from San Francisco, earned the title of champion with $21,000 in winnings. He ended lawyer Jackie Fuchs’ four-night winning streak.

Runner-ups do not take home prize money — they are awarded consolation prizes. Carrie Blazina, 26, of Cambridge, Mass., got $2,000 for placing second. Fuchs got $1,000.

The 2010 Penn Hills graduate answered 15 questions correctly and missed two, one of which was the Final Jeopardy clue: “Composed in 1791, the year he died, and last in the Kochel catalog of all his works, K. 626 is this work.”

She risked all but $1 on the final question, knowing it was mathematically impossible to surpass contestant Kung who went into the final question with $25,200.

None of the contestants wrote the correct question, which was “What is Requiem (in D Minor)?”

Blazina’s $1 earning meant she topped contestant Fuchs of Los Angeles, Calif., a defending champion who had won $87,089 in her last four games. Fuchs risked all of her $8,600 in Final Jeopardy.

“I’m really proud of myself,” Blazina said. “Mostly, I just wanted to go in and not embarrass myself. I would have been thrilled to win, but I’m glad I got good answers in.”

After the first commercial break, the show’s host, Alex Trebek, mentioned an unusual fact about Blazina she had provided producers. Blazina recently had learned how to ride a bicycle, something she had avoided because of fear of falling off.

She said there are similarities between learning to ride a bike and being on “Jeopardy,” a personal lifelong goal.

“Maybe it’s too intimidating to do or challenging if you’re not too familiar with it. But if you try it, and as long as you don’t fall over and embarrass yourself, it’s not so bad,” Blazina said.

Overall, Blazina enjoyed the experience and has loved interacting with friends and family from home throughout the process.

“I had the impression that the whole town of Penn Hills was watching and rooting for me. I heard from former teachers who were watching and said they were really proud,” she said. “It’s great to have the support from back home.”

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me