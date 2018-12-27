Penn Hills councilman announces bid for mayor

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A Penn Hills councilman wants to be the municipality’s next mayor.

John Petrucci, 57, a Democrat of Penn Hills, announced Dec. 27 his intentions to run for mayor of Penn Hills, a position that expires in 2020 and is currently held by Sara Kuhn.

Kuhn, a Democrat, has said she will not run for re-election. She was deputy mayor for 11 years before serving as Penn Hills’ second female mayor.

Petrucci ran unopposed in the 2017 general election for his current seat on Penn Hills Council, which expires in 2021. The retired law enforcement officer with the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Department ran unsuccessfully for district judge in 2015.

“I want to continue the work that I already started,” Petrucci said. “I want to continue to work for the community and the residents and being their voice in local government.”

He said he wants to establish fire, EMS and veterans memorials as followups to his work getting the municipality’s police memorial moved to the new government complex property.

No one else has announced a mayoral bid to date. Candidates have until March 26 to file nomination petitions, according to Allegheny County Elections Division.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter @dillonswriting.