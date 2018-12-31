Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Penn Hills

Penn Hills cuts back monthly meetings

Tribune-Review | Monday, Dec. 31, 2018, 3:39 p.m.
In 2019, Penn Hills Council will meet once a month instead of twice, as was previously dictated by an ordinance requiring meetings to be held the first and third Monday of every month.

Council unanimously voted to repeal the ordinance Dec. 28.

Under a new ordinance, council can reschedule any regular meeting to a different date and, at its discretion, cancel the regular monthly business meeting.

Councilman John Petrucci said the move would save the municipality in overtime.

“All those staffers, you have to pay them to be there at the meetings,” he said.

Council scheduled meetings for 7 p.m. every third Monday of the month. Meeting dates are Jan. 21, Feb. 18, March 18, April 15, May 20, June 17, July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, Dec. 16, Dec. 27 and Jan. 6, 2020.

“It would be more proficient for a professional stenographer to transcribe,” he said.

“She does a great job. But it’s a time-consuming task so I suggested to council we do that another way to free (Sorce) up to do other things,” he said.

Andrejchak estimated the stenography service could cost up to $60 per meeting.

