Assault, theft cases among those recently handled in Judge DeLuca's Penn Hills court
Updated 11 hours ago
Penn Hills District Judge Anthony L. DeLuca handled the following cases recently. Defendants will have court dates set in Allegheny County Common Pleas Court. Charges were filed by Penn Hills police unless otherwise noted.
Held for court
• Antonio Hooe, 31, of Turtle Creek on charges of simple assault. Wilkins police filed the charges Oct. 17.
• Tonya Johnson, 24, of Wilmerding on charges of criminal mischief and two counts of simple assault. Wilkins police filed the charges Oct. 17.
• Jasmine Griffin, 22, of Penn Hills on charges of terroristic threats, possession of instruments of a crime, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and simple assault. Charges were filed Dec. 18.
Waived preliminary hearings
• Robert Nix-Williams, 32, of Pittsburgh on charges of strangulation, simple assault and harassment. Charges were filed Dec. 26, 2017.
• Mercer Ellis, 53, of Pittsburgh on charges of retail theft. Charges were filed Sept. 29.
