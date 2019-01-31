Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Penn Hills

Penn Hills School District appoints new technology director

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, 10:15 a.m.
Penn Hills School District’s technology director Roger Myers, left, meets with his successor, district network engineer Russell Seibert. Myers will leave Penn Hills for South Butler County School District in mid-March.
Penn Hills School District’s technology director Roger Myers, left, meets with his successor, district network engineer Russell Seibert. Myers will leave Penn Hills for South Butler County School District in mid-March.

Updated 8 minutes ago

The Penn Hills School District technology department will soon have a new leader.

School directors accepted longtime tech director Roger Myers’ resignation and named district network engineer Russell Seibert as his successor.

Board members commended Myers for his service and welcomed Seibert to his new post at a meeting Jan. 28.

Myers said there have been too many projects in his career to highlight just a few.

“It’s been a fantastic learning experience,” he said. “Many of the staff members that I have now were with me the first day I walked onto Penn Hills School District. I’ve been treated very well by the staff, community and school board.”

Myers, who has served as the district’s technology leader for the past 13 years, will leave mid-March for a new job with South Butler County School District. His Penn Hills salary was approximately $110,000.

South Butler County School District officials approved hiring Myers as their tech director Jan. 16 at a starting salary of $92,000.

When Myers, an avid go-kart racer, is not working on computer systems, he is busy being a champion.

Myers, 56, of Verona, won the inaugural American Kart Racing Association’s competition in Jacksonville, Fla. in 2016 and 2017.

Myers plans on finishing some projects in Penn Hills and helping Seibert with the transition over the next several weeks.

“He’s been a great boss. You always knew where you stood, and that was a good thing.” Seibert said about Myers.

Seibert, 50, a 1987 Penn Hills graduate, served as the district’s network engineer for the past 18 years. His salary was listed at roughly $94,100. He will continue to work as an engineer and receive a $2,000 stipend for the additional responsibilities.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Seibert. “I think the district as a whole has been shrinking staff-wise, so there’s some things we have to reorganize and streamline. That’s one of the first things to tackle.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me