Penn Hills School District appoints new technology director

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Penn Hills School District technology department will soon have a new leader.

School directors accepted longtime tech director Roger Myers’ resignation and named district network engineer Russell Seibert as his successor.

Board members commended Myers for his service and welcomed Seibert to his new post at a meeting Jan. 28.

Myers said there have been too many projects in his career to highlight just a few.

“It’s been a fantastic learning experience,” he said. “Many of the staff members that I have now were with me the first day I walked onto Penn Hills School District. I’ve been treated very well by the staff, community and school board.”

Myers, who has served as the district’s technology leader for the past 13 years, will leave mid-March for a new job with South Butler County School District. His Penn Hills salary was approximately $110,000.

South Butler County School District officials approved hiring Myers as their tech director Jan. 16 at a starting salary of $92,000.

When Myers, an avid go-kart racer, is not working on computer systems, he is busy being a champion.

Myers, 56, of Verona, won the inaugural American Kart Racing Association’s competition in Jacksonville, Fla. in 2016 and 2017.

Myers plans on finishing some projects in Penn Hills and helping Seibert with the transition over the next several weeks.

“He’s been a great boss. You always knew where you stood, and that was a good thing.” Seibert said about Myers.

Seibert, 50, a 1987 Penn Hills graduate, served as the district’s network engineer for the past 18 years. His salary was listed at roughly $94,100. He will continue to work as an engineer and receive a $2,000 stipend for the additional responsibilities.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge,” said Seibert. “I think the district as a whole has been shrinking staff-wise, so there’s some things we have to reorganize and streamline. That’s one of the first things to tackle.”

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.