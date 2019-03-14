Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
2 new historical markers honor Pittsburgh doctor, housing advocate | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

2 new historical markers honor Pittsburgh doctor, housing advocate

Megan Tomasic
Megan Tomasic | Thursday, March 14, 2019 2:18 p.m
881257_web1_gtr-scoutfort003-112318
Two new historical markers will be placed around Pittsburgh.

About an hour ago

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is placing 18 historical markers across the state, two of which are in the Pittsburgh area.

The two area markers will honor Dr. Thomas E. Starzl and Dorothy Mae Richardson, according to a release. Five markers were approved for Philadelphia, ranging from organizations to people, with the remaining scattered throughout the state.

Starzl, who started the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s transplant unit, performed the first successful liver and kidney transplants. While at UPMC, he also developed a drug that is used worldwide to stop organ rejection.

The marker will be located at Falk Medical Building in Oakland.

Richardson, who was born in Pittsburgh’s North Side, was an activist who started Neighborhood Housing Services in 1968 to combat poor and unsafe living conditions. The program was aimed at changing financial lending practices in urban neighborhoods.

By 1978, the program was replicated with the founding of NeighborWorks America, a non-profit organization that supports community development.

Richardson’s marker will be located along Jackson Street in Pittsburgh.

The Historical and Museum Commission picked the 18 markers from 55 applicants. The markers, known for their blue background and gold lettering, line many Pennsylvania roads, chronicling people, places and events that have affected the state.

Submissions for historical markers are evaluated by independent experts from across the state and approved by the agency’s commissioners.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.