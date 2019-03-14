2 new historical markers honor Pittsburgh doctor, housing advocate

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission is placing 18 historical markers across the state, two of which are in the Pittsburgh area.

The two area markers will honor Dr. Thomas E. Starzl and Dorothy Mae Richardson, according to a release. Five markers were approved for Philadelphia, ranging from organizations to people, with the remaining scattered throughout the state.

Starzl, who started the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center’s transplant unit, performed the first successful liver and kidney transplants. While at UPMC, he also developed a drug that is used worldwide to stop organ rejection.

The marker will be located at Falk Medical Building in Oakland.

Richardson, who was born in Pittsburgh’s North Side, was an activist who started Neighborhood Housing Services in 1968 to combat poor and unsafe living conditions. The program was aimed at changing financial lending practices in urban neighborhoods.

By 1978, the program was replicated with the founding of NeighborWorks America, a non-profit organization that supports community development.

Richardson’s marker will be located along Jackson Street in Pittsburgh.

The Historical and Museum Commission picked the 18 markers from 55 applicants. The markers, known for their blue background and gold lettering, line many Pennsylvania roads, chronicling people, places and events that have affected the state.

Submissions for historical markers are evaluated by independent experts from across the state and approved by the agency’s commissioners.

Megan Tomasic is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 724-850-1203, mtomasic@tribweb.com or via Twitter .