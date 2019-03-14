Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
3 injured when Port Authority bus slams brakes to avoid crash in North Versailles | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

3 injured when Port Authority bus slams brakes to avoid crash in North Versailles

Tawnya Panizzi
Tawnya Panizzi | Thursday, March 14, 2019 10:59 a.m
880712_web1_Police-lights
file
Three people were injured in a North Versailles Port Authority bus crash on March 14, 2019.

About an hour ago

Three people were injured Thursday morning when a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus stopped short to avoid hitting another car in North Versailles.

Initial reports indicate a car pulled out of a parking space, causing the operator of a P76-Lincoln Highway Flyer to slam on the brakes, jostling people inside, said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority public relations representative.

The bus was heading inbound at about 7:10 a.m. at Warren Drive.

A male bus passenger was transported to McKeesport Hospital and a female passenger was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, both with non life-threatening injuries, Brandolph said.

The driver of the car refused treatment.

The scene was cleared by 8 a.m.

Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.