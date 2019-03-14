3 injured when Port Authority bus slams brakes to avoid crash in North Versailles
About an hour ago
Three people were injured Thursday morning when a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus stopped short to avoid hitting another car in North Versailles.
Initial reports indicate a car pulled out of a parking space, causing the operator of a P76-Lincoln Highway Flyer to slam on the brakes, jostling people inside, said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority public relations representative.
North Versailles: 2-vehicle crash involving transit bus w/injuries – Lincoln Highway at Warren Drive. Responders are at the scene.
— Allegheny County (@Allegheny_Co) March 14, 2019
The bus was heading inbound at about 7:10 a.m. at Warren Drive.
A male bus passenger was transported to McKeesport Hospital and a female passenger was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, both with non life-threatening injuries, Brandolph said.
The driver of the car refused treatment.
The scene was cleared by 8 a.m.
Tawnya Panizzi is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tawnya at 412-782-2121 x1512, tpanizzi@tribweb.com or via Twitter .