3 injured when Port Authority bus slams brakes to avoid crash in North Versailles

Three people were injured Thursday morning when a Port Authority of Allegheny County bus stopped short to avoid hitting another car in North Versailles.

Initial reports indicate a car pulled out of a parking space, causing the operator of a P76-Lincoln Highway Flyer to slam on the brakes, jostling people inside, said Adam Brandolph, Port Authority public relations representative.

The bus was heading inbound at about 7:10 a.m. at Warren Drive.

A male bus passenger was transported to McKeesport Hospital and a female passenger was taken to Forbes Regional Hospital, both with non life-threatening injuries, Brandolph said.

The driver of the car refused treatment.

The scene was cleared by 8 a.m.

