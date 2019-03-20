4 injured in Parkway West crash that left a woman dead released from hospital

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Four people injured in a crash along I-376 that killed one woman on Tuesday have been released from local hospitals, a state police Trooper said.

Victoria Elizabeth Brandt, 19, of South Park died from her injuries in the crash. The multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound lanes of the Parkway West for nearly four hours.

The person driving the tractor trailer and the person driving the truck were not injured.

Brandt graduated from South Park High School in 2018. The school issued a statement Wednesday:

“The board of directors, administration, faculty and staff of the South Park School District are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Victoria Brandt, a 2018 South Park High School graduate. We send our sincere condolences to Victoria’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our high school guidance counselors are available to speak with any student who may need support.”

Brandt was also a general studies major at CCAC-South Campus.

She was one of four occupants in a silver Honda Civic when the driver – Aaron Hutchison, 18, of Carnegie – was speeding on the Parkway and attempted to switch lanes near the Carnegie interchange before crashing into a car. A tractor-trailer swerved while trying to avoid the collision and hit another car, police said.

Hutchison fled the scene of the crash and was later found at a gas station, said Melinda S. Bondarenka, a state Trooper. Bondarenka said he was also seriously injured, treated at and released from a hospital.

Bondarenka said Hutchison has not been charged and that the crash is still under investigation. She does not know if Hutchison was impaired.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .