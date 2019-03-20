Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
4 injured in Parkway West crash that left a woman dead released from hospital | TribLIVE.com
Cop testifies Rosfeld asked 'How's he doing?' 'Did you see the gun?' after shooting
Allegheny

4 injured in Parkway West crash that left a woman dead released from hospital

Dillon Carr
Dillon Carr | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 4:58 p.m
909871_web1_ptr-parkwaycrash-032119
A fatal crash shut down the eastbound lanes of the Parkway West for nearly four hours on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.

50 minutes ago

Four people injured in a crash along I-376 that killed one woman on Tuesday have been released from local hospitals, a state police Trooper said.

Victoria Elizabeth Brandt, 19, of South Park died from her injuries in the crash. The multi-vehicle crash shut down eastbound lanes of the Parkway West for nearly four hours.

The person driving the tractor trailer and the person driving the truck were not injured.

Brandt graduated from South Park High School in 2018. The school issued a statement Wednesday:

“The board of directors, administration, faculty and staff of the South Park School District are saddened to learn of the tragic passing of Victoria Brandt, a 2018 South Park High School graduate. We send our sincere condolences to Victoria’s family and friends during this difficult time. Our high school guidance counselors are available to speak with any student who may need support.”

Brandt was also a general studies major at CCAC-South Campus.

She was one of four occupants in a silver Honda Civic when the driver – Aaron Hutchison, 18, of Carnegie – was speeding on the Parkway and attempted to switch lanes near the Carnegie interchange before crashing into a car. A tractor-trailer swerved while trying to avoid the collision and hit another car, police said.

Hutchison fled the scene of the crash and was later found at a gas station, said Melinda S. Bondarenka, a state Trooper. Bondarenka said he was also seriously injured, treated at and released from a hospital.

Bondarenka said Hutchison has not been charged and that the crash is still under investigation. She does not know if Hutchison was impaired.

Dillon Carr is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Dillon at 412-871-2325, dcarr@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.