5 DUI arrests, 87 warnings during St. Patrick’s Day patrols in North Hills

Five people were arrested by the North Hills DUI Task Force for driving under the influence on Saturday.

The task force made the arrests as part of a DUI detail and roving patrols in Ross, McCandless, and Marshall, and West View that was conducted as part of the St. Patrick’s Day drive sober or get pulled over campaign.

Just over 100 vehicles were stopped for traffic violations. In addition to the DUI arrests, the police issued five citations and 87 warnings.

This is the 17th year the North Hills DUI Task Force has operated. They’ve held more than 200 checkpoints and roving patrols where 937 people have been arrested.

The task force is made up of officers from the Etna, Indiana, Northern Regional, O’Hara, Ross, Shaler, West Deer, West View, McCandless and Millvale departments.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .