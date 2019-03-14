5 things to do in Pittsburgh this weekend: March 15-17

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Here are some suggestions on how to spend this St. Patrick’s Day weekend:

Go green

The annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade begins at 10 a.m. Saturday. One of the oldest and largest in the country, this green celebration spans Liberty Avenue to Grant Street to Boulevard of the Allies, Downtown. The parade encompasses over 22,000 participants representing Irish heritage in Pittsburgh. This year’s theme is a free and united Ireland. There will be a pre-parade Roman Catholic Mass at St. Patrick’s Church in the Strip District at 8 a.m. and following a blessing of the grounds and the new St. Patrick statue by Bishop David Zubik. The parade draws 200,000 people.

Cheers to 50

Celebrate five decades of the band Alabama at 7:30 p.m. at PPG Paints Arena, Uptown today. The group that is known for transforming country music has sold 80 million albums and accumulated 43 No. 1 singles. They are members of the Country Music Hall of Fame and have raised over $250 million for charity.

A disappearing act

This is the final weekend for Eric Jones and his magic show “Impossible,” at Liberty Magic, a 70-seat, speakeasy performance space, Downtown. Jones is known from performances with “Penn and Teller: Fool Us,” and “America’s Got Talent.”

Liberty Magic is recommended for those ages 18 and over; no one under 12 will be admitted. The site is a BYOB speakeasy with a $5 per guest corkage fee.

In the Time of the Butterflies

This is the final weekend for Prime Stage Theatre’s “In the Time of the Butterflies,” a play based on the real-life story of the teenage Mirabal sisters, code named “the Butterflies,” who sparked a revolution to overthrow dictator Rafael Trujillo’s violent regime in the Dominican Republic in the late 1950s, according to a press release.

The show runs Friday through Sunday at the New Hazlett Theater Center for the Performing Arts on the North Side.

Listen in

The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra presents Rachmaninoff’s Third Concerto Friday through Sunday at Heinz Hall, Downtown. As part of the symphony’s season-long Rachmaninoff Cycle, Czech pianist Lukáš Vondráček makes his Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra debut performing Rachmaninoff’s monumental “Piano Concerto No. 3. “ Conductor Juraj Valčuha returns to illuminate the kaleidoscopic imagery of two of Respighi’s most vivid and evocative tone poems, “Fountains of Rome” and “Pines of Rome.” Both works are pay homage to the eternal city in all of its glory, it says on the cultural district’s website.

