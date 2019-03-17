8 arrested on South Side on St. Patrick’s Day in Pittsburgh

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Pittsburgh officials said there were no major incidents during the city’s St. Patrick’s Day parade, but eight people were arrested on the South Side as they celebrated.

Chris Togneri, public safety spokesman, said police arrested eight people for “mostly assault or public intoxication” on Saturday. Two summons and 48 non-traffic citations were also issued.

Togneri said medics were called to the South Side Flats neighborhood nearly 20 times and transported one patient.

An annual tradition in the city since 1950, there were more than 23,000 participants at the parade this year, including 200 marching units and 18 bands.

The parade normally draws more than 200,000 people.

