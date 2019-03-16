Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
A sea of green Downtown, as Pittsburgh celebrates a cold-brewed St. Patrick's Day with parade, revelry
Allegheny

A sea of green Downtown, as Pittsburgh celebrates a cold-brewed St. Patrick’s Day with parade, revelry

Tom Davidson
Tom Davidson | Saturday, March 16, 2019 2:51 p.m

About an hour ago

Amid the sea of people wearing all things green Saturday along the Boulevard of the Allies Downtown, a white faux straw hat seemed to glow when the sun appeared from behind the stark, gray clouds.

Robert Weck was wearing it as he and some of his family enjoyed Pittsburgh’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

Weck, 84, of Dormont, was all smiles Saturday, as he and two of his daughters and a granddaughter were a foursome in the verdant wave of people on the sidewalk as the parade made its way by.

They’ve trekked downtown for the parade since his children were knee-high, he said.

Now, they’re full grown, and among them are Sandy Ciaramella, 57, of South Park, and Tracy Weck of Clearwater, Fla. The blustery weather Saturday may have tamed some of the crowd, but it excited the family, especially Tracy, who got a taste of the worst of March — nearly-freezing temperatures couples with a flurry of blowing snow — that she doesn’t get in the Sunshine State.

“I see snow, I see snow. It’s snowing,” Tracy said at one point as the parade, which bills itself at the second largest in the nation, made its way by. “The luck of the Irish to you!”

There were bagpipers, drum bands, mounted police, candy and lots of green beads.

Families with young children, like Drew and Kate Spencer of McCandless, came down early for a walk around Market Square before making their way to the parade route.

“We’re Irish and wanted to bring the kids down and get free candy,” Drew Spencer. “We just wish we had the weather we had on Friday.”

Ken and Holly Mathias drove into the city from Ambridge.

“We come to the parade every year,” Ken said. “ I’m Scottish and she’s Irish so we have to come.”

Warner and Charlotte Siegfried of Upper St. Clair hosted Warner’s sister, Jan Schwartz, and her husband Dan, of Kunkletown, which is in northeastern Pennsylvania.

Warner isn’t Irish, but “married Irish,” and they used folding camp chairs in a prime viewing spot along the Boulevard of the Allies to enjoy the festivities.

The parade was among the festivities in the region slated for Saturday because St. Patrick’s Day falls on Sunday. This year marked the sesquicentennial of the first Pittsburgh St. Patrick’s Day parade, which was held March 17, 1869.

It has been an annual tradition in the city since 1950. There were more than 23,000 participants this year, including 200 marching units and 18 bands.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were represented as the team honored its late owner Dan Rooney on the 10th anniversary of his appointment as U.S. ambassador to Ireland. Members of the Rooney family and others in the Steelers organization rode in the parade.

A few short blocks away in Market Square, vendors sold all things green and there were lines at places like Primanti Bros. New this year was a ban on open containers of alcohol, which meant that a number of people were carrying around disposable coffee cups and/or travel mugs, but the Tribune-Review didn’t observe any disturbances.

The Dormont-based Celtic rock band The Low Kings performed a rousing set of festive music that was enjoyed by people who may or may not have been drinking alcohol.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .


888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay07-031619
Olivia Menz, 7, of Gibsonia watches the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay11-031619
People watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay03-031619
People watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay04-031619
St. Patrick’s Day Parade items are sold near the parade route in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay02-031619
Lindsay Kappeler, of Verona holds her son, Cullen Lang, 1, as they watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay06-031619
Allegheny County Executive Rich Fitzgerald walks in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay08-031619
Kittanning Firemen’s Band marches down Grant Street during the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh, on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay10-031619
Councilman Corey O’Connor hands out candy while walking in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay12-031619
People watch the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburgh on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
888412_web1_ptr-StPatDay01-031619
The Pittsburgh Penguin’s mascot Iceburgh participates in the St. Patrick’s Day Parade in Pittsburghon Saturday, March 16, 2019.
