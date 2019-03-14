Absentee ballot application deadline nears

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The deadline is approaching to apply for an absentee ballot to vote in the special election in the 37th state Senate District.

The April 2 special election pits Democrat Pam Iovino against Republican D. Raja. The candidates, both from Mt. Lebanon, are running to fill a seat vacated by Guy Reschenthaler, who was elected to Congress in November. The district includes suburbs in western and southern Allegheny County and Washington County’s Peters Township.

The Allegheny County Election Division said voters must apply for an absentee ballot by 5 p.m. March 26. Completed ballots must be received by 5 p.m. March 29.

A downloadable request form is available at the Department of State’s website, VotesPA.com. Applicants can also complete the forms in room 601 of the County Office Building in Downtown. Registered voters who complete the application in person will be handed an absentee ballot that can be completed on the spot.

Anyone voting by absentee ballot will be required to provide a Pennsylvania Driver’s License number, PennDOT ID number or the last four digits of their Social Security number. If none of those are available, a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID must be included.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.