Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner charged with felonies in Detroit incident | TribLIVE.com
First responder describes 'chaotic' scene at Rose shooting, said he attempted CPR
Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner charged with felonies in Detroit incident

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Wednesday, March 20, 2019 3:46 p.m
Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, right, and her husband Khari Losley talk Saturday, March 9, 2019, about what happened during an on Wednesday at a Detroit hotel that ended with Wagner in jail.

Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and her husband have been charged in connection to an incident involving police at a Detroit hotel earlier this month, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Wagner faces two felony counts of resisting and obstructing the police and a misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct, Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said.

The felony charges carry a maximum sentence of two years behind bars.

Her husband, Khari Mosley, 50, was charged with two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and disturbing the peace. Each count carries a penalty of up to 90 days in jail.

Detroit police arrested Wagner on March 6 during an altercation at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel. Wagner and Mosley were staying at the hotel while visiting the city on a belated Valentine’s Day trip.

Police said they detained Mosley after he caused a disturbance at the hotel bar and arrested Wagner after she assaulted a police officer. Wagner told the Tribune-Review that police mischaracterized the incident and described officers as the aggressors.

“The officers involved in this case used remarkable restraint while dealing with the combined actions of these defendants,” Prosecutor Kym Worthy said Wednesday in a statement. “The evidence will show that during the incident Ms. Wagner and Mr. Mosley disparaged the officers and the hotel employees.”

Wagner and Mosley were ordered to turn themselves in for arraignment at the 36th District Court in Detroit.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

