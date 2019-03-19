See a $1 million penny at the National Coin & Money Show at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center

Details: The show will be held in Hall B of the David L. Lawrence Convention Center, 1000 Duquesne, Pittsburgh. Hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. March 28 and 29 and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. March 30. Admission Thursday and Friday is $8 for adults with children 12 and under admitted free. Admission is free for everyone on Saturday.

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A $1 million penny, a $3 million nickel and more than $100 million more in rare coins are coming to Pittsburgh from March 28 through 30 when the National Coin & Money Show stops at the David L. Lawrence Convention Center.

Attendees will also have the chance to find out what their collectible coins are worth.

“When we held a similar event in Pittsburgh in 2004, a family brought in an early American penny that had been handed down for generations. They were surprised to learn it was worth $400,000,” Gary Adkins, president of the 25,000-member association of coin and currency enthusiasts, said in a news release. “Money is history you can hold in your hands, and you can see more than $100 million of historic numismatic treasures on public display.”

The exhibits include one of five known 1913-dated Liberty Head nickels that is insured today for $3 million. It was made under mysterious circumstances at the Philadelphia Mint and is one of the world’s most famous rare coins, according to the association.

For the first time in Pittsburgh, people can also see a “mis-made” World War II-era penny struck in 1943 in Philadelphia that sold last year for more than $1 million.

Other exhibits include a fabled 1804-dated U.S. silver dollar insured for $4 million and examples of “funny money” — $1 through $100 denomination bills mistakenly printed with various errors, such as upside down or entirely missing serial numbers, according to the association.

There will also be 350 coin dealers at the show and experts will be on hand to provide free, informal evaluations of the public’s old coins and paper money.

Tom Davidson is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tom at 724-226-4715, tdavidson@tribweb.com or via Twitter .