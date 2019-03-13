CCAC to hold degree information sessions for Art Institute of Pittsburgh students

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Community College of Allegheny County is holding two informational sessions for Art Institute of Pittsburgh students affected by the recent closure of the school.

Sessions will be offered for all former art institute students at the CCAC Allegheny Campus on Thursday. They will be held on the first floor of Jones Hall, 808 Ridge Ave.

CCAC said in a press release the school offers associate degree and certificate programs that correspond to former programs of the Art Institute including culinary arts, business, e-commerce, entrepreneurship, film technician, food service management, graphic communications, graphic design, industrial arts and multimedia programming, simulation and gaming.

The first session will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and will include a free lunch. The second session will be held from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. and will include a free dinner.

Both meals will be provided by CCAC’s Culinary Arts department. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet Associate Professor Art Inzinga and adjunct faculty Roger Levine. Both chefs are former faculty members of the Art Institute of Pittsburgh.

Allegheny campus admissions staff and academic advisors will also be on hand to talk about how students may seamlessly transfer to CCAC. Free parking will be available in the parking lot at the corner of Ridge and Brighton avenues. To RSVP or for more information call the Allegheny campus advising office at 412-237-4622.

Students who are interested in enrolling at CCAC should call the admissions office at the following locations:

Allegheny campus at 412-237-2511

Boyce campus at 724-325-6614

North campus at 412-369-3600

South Campus at 412-469-4301

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .