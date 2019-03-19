Charter school employee charged with selling drugs
An employee at the Pace Charter School in Churchill has been charged with selling drugs to a coworker in the school parking lot, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.
Devon Alexander, 29, of Coraopolis has been fired from his position as a behavioral specialist, the school told WPXI.
The Churchill Police Department found cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, Xanax and marijuana in Alexander’s car during a traffic stop, officers told WPXI.
In the ensuing questioning Alexander admitted to selling drugs in the school parking lot to a female employee, police said.
Alexander is charged with seven counts of delivery of a schedule I substance, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.
A preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas Caufield is scheduled for March 27.
Police are considering whether to charge the other employee, according to WPXI.
