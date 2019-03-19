Charter school employee charged with selling drugs

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

An employee at the Pace Charter School in Churchill has been charged with selling drugs to a coworker in the school parking lot, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI.

Devon Alexander, 29, of Coraopolis has been fired from his position as a behavioral specialist, the school told WPXI.

The Churchill Police Department found cocaine, heroin, ecstasy, Xanax and marijuana in Alexander’s car during a traffic stop, officers told WPXI.

This was found in a Pace Charter School employee vehicle. Crack, marijuana, Xanax, heroin, misc phones, etc. @GabriellaDeLuca #WPXI pic.twitter.com/lPPNQvKpVH — Gigi (@wpxigigi) March 18, 2019

In the ensuing questioning Alexander admitted to selling drugs in the school parking lot to a female employee, police said.

Alexander is charged with seven counts of delivery of a schedule I substance, seven counts of possession of a controlled substance and careless driving.

A preliminary hearing before District Judge Thomas Caufield is scheduled for March 27.

Police are considering whether to charge the other employee, according to WPXI.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .