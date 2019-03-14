Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Pittsburgh looking to hire lifeguards for the summer | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Pittsburgh looking to hire lifeguards for the summer

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Thursday, March 14, 2019 12:12 p.m
881114_web1_gtr-PoolStock

23 minutes ago

If working as a lifeguard has been a summer job you’ve coveted, now is your chance.

Citiparks Aquatics is looking for Pittsburgh residents to work as lifeguards this summer. You must be at least 16 to apply.

The city is offering lifeguard certifications and lifeguard training classes beginning March 16 at the Oliver Bath House in the South Side. Those classes will continue every Saturday through April 27. Classes will also be available Tuesdays and Thursdays from May 2 thru June 4.

For more information or to register for classes, contact the Aquatics Office at (412)-323-7928.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

