Cops: East Hills shooting suspect ‘sick of being builled’

Marlon McMillan, 29, of Pittsburgh, told investigators he was “sick of being bullied” by the man he allegedly shot in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, according to city police.

A 4-year-old child was in the backseat McMillan’s Jeep when McMillan fired out his driver’s side window on Wilner drive shortly after 4 p.m., according to an affidavit of probable cause.

The victim was shot several times in the arm and hand. He was taken to UPMC Presbyterian in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators reviewing security footage of the shooting saw a man in a blue Jeep — later found to be McMillan — stop to talk with another man on Wilner Drive, according to the court paperwork.

The footage showed the man on the street punch the Jeep’s driver through the vehicle’s open window, then throw something through the window, the affidavit said.

The jeep pulled away, then circled back. The driver pulled a gun and shot the man several times, then fled, the affidavit said.

Another man who was standing with the victim shot at the Jeep as it drove away, the affidavit said.

Investigators told neighboring police departments to be on the lookout for the Jeep. Penn Hills police spotted the vehicle on Conestoga Road around 4:30 p.m., 20 minutes after the shooting.

When they stopped the Jeep, McMillan told them he was planning to turn himself in, the affidavit said.

He later told investigators his victim had bullied him for years, and attacked him in the past, according to the affidavit.

McMillan said he was going to pick someone up for a jitney ride when the man saw him and signaled him to pull over. The two were arguing about money when the victim punched McMillan, and McMillan shot the victim, according to the affidavit.

After the shooting McMillan, allegedly threw his gun in the woods and dropped the child off with a relative before he was stopped by police.

He is charged with aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held in the Allegheny County Jail without bail. A preliminary hearing before Judge Kim Berkerly Clark is scheduled for March 27.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .