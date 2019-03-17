Police: Man threw gun out truck window during chase in Duquesne

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Duquesne police have arrested a North Versailles man they say threw a gun out a truck window during a chase.

Police were conducting extra patrols Saturday night because of St. Patrick’s Day.

Officers attempted to stop a pickup truck for suspected impaired driving, police said.

When the truck wouldn’t stop, a chase began.

During the chase, a 54-year-old man in the passenger seat through the MasterPiece Arms 9mm pistol onto the sidewalk along Richford Street, police said.

The chase continued until the driver jumped out of the truck on Catherine Street, police said.

Police arrested the passenger who allegedly threw the gun. They have not released his identity.

They are still looking for the driver.

The gun was stolen out of Wilkinsburg, according to police.

Duquesne police patrols also arrested three people for DUI and one man on an existing arrest warrant.

They also cited two teenagers for drag racing on Route 837.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter .