Detroit prosecutor: No decision this week on charges against Chelsa Wagner
Allegheny

Detroit prosecutor: No decision this week on charges against Chelsa Wagner

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 2:26 p.m
876597_web1_ptr-chelsadetained02-030819
Tribune-Review
Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner arrives at the Point Breeze polling station in Westinghouse Park with her husband Khari Mosley (left) on Tuesday morning, May 19, 2015. Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner and husband Khari Mosley.

About an hour ago

Detroit officials are not expected to make a decision this week on possible assault charges against Allegheny County Controller Chelsa Wagner, an official said.

Wayne County Assistant Prosecutor Maria Miller said her office is continuing to review the Detroit Police Department’s request that Wagner be charged with assaulting a police officer, but a decision on whether charges are warranted is not expected this week.

Detroit police arrested Wagner, 42, of Point Breeze on March 6 during an altercation at the Westin Book Cadillac Hotel, authorities said. Wagner and her husband, Khari Mosley, were staying at the hotel while visiting the city on a belated Valentine’s Day trip.

Police said they detained Mosley after he caused a disturbance at the hotel bar and arrested Wagner after she assaulted a police officer. Wagner told the Tribune-Review that police mischaracterized the incident and described officers as the aggressors.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

