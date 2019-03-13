Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Downtown Pittsburgh buses will be detoured for St. Patrick’s Day Parade | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Downtown Pittsburgh buses will be detoured for St. Patrick’s Day Parade

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 12:19 p.m
Shane Dunlap | Tribune-Review
Rosie Semplice, 4, (left) James Rafferty, 10, and Jackson Semplice, 9, (middle) clamor for attention from Mary Ann Raymer of the Ladies of Ancient Order of Hibernians while she hands out candy during the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Saturday, March 17, 2018 in downtown Pittsburgh.

Buses will be detoured in Pittsburgh’s Downtown on Saturday for the annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade, the Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Wednesday.

The parade runs from 10 a.m. to approximately 1 p.m.

Buses that operate on Boulevard of the Allies (Routes 56, 57, 58, and 67) will begin detouring at 7 a.m., and buses that operate in the Strip District (Routes 54, 86, 87, 88, and 91) will begin detouring at 7:30 a.m., the Port Authority said.

All other bus routes will begin detouring about 9 a.m. Most routes will resume regular service soon after the streets are re-opened after the parade.

A free rail shuttle between Steel Plaza and Penn Station on the East Busway will run from about 8 a.m. until streets are re-opened.

Additional light rail service will be available throughout Saturday, and shuttle buses will continue to operate between Grandview Avenue and Station Square.

A complete list of bus routes that will be detoured is available here.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

