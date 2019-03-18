Entrances to Wood Street T station back open

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

The Wood Street entrance at Wood Street T Station reopened Friday, the Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Monday.

Contractors have completed the majority of construction at the station, which began in mid-December.

The construction is part of a $2 million project to enhance various Port Authority-owned facilities.

Additional work will take place inside the station over the next few weeks, but it’s not expected to impede station access, the Port Authority said.

“The other work being done is minor and will likely be done (overnight),” spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

The Sixth Avenue entrance to the station reopened in February.

