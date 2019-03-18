Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Entrances to Wood Street T station back open | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Entrances to Wood Street T station back open

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Monday, March 18, 2019 11:46 a.m
898178_web1_ptr-commute01-103013-
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Commuters wait for the T to go to the South Hills on the platform at the Wood Street Station, downtown, Tuesday.

About an hour ago

The Wood Street entrance at Wood Street T Station reopened Friday, the Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Monday.

Contractors have completed the majority of construction at the station, which began in mid-December.

The construction is part of a $2 million project to enhance various Port Authority-owned facilities.

Additional work will take place inside the station over the next few weeks, but it’s not expected to impede station access, the Port Authority said.

“The other work being done is minor and will likely be done (overnight),” spokesman Adam Brandolph said.

The Sixth Avenue entrance to the station reopened in February.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.