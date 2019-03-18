Former sheriff’s clerk sentenced for helping targets of drug investigation

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A former Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office clerk was sentenced in federal court Monday for helping two people being investigated for their alleged involvement in a drug trafficking operation.

Erika Romanowski, 41, of Pittsburgh, will serve one day in prison, six months of home detention, three years of supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

A Justice Department news release said Romanowski shared sensitive law enforcement information with Jewell Hall and Joelle Hollis “in an effort to protect Hall from investigation and prosecution by federal authorities.”

Romanowski was charged with obstruction of justice and making false statements in July. She pleaded guilty in November.

The Justice Department news release said Hall and Hollis were targets of a federal grand jury investigation focused on an alleged drug trafficking organization known as the Greenway Boy Killas that operated in the West End neighborhood of Pittsburgh.

Hall and Hollis and 14 other people were charged in June for various drug offenses, according to the release. That case is pending.

