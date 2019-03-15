Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Former WPXI-TV consumer reporter Mike Boguslawski dies
Allegheny

Former WPXI-TV consumer reporter Mike Boguslawski dies

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
JoAnne Klimovich Harrop | Friday, March 15, 2019 2:59 p.m
Former WPXI-TV reporter Mike Boguslawski has died, according to the Hartford Courant.
Former WPXI-TV consumer reporter Mike Boguslawski has died.

People in Western Pennsylvania may remember him for his catchphrase, “I’m Mike Boguslawski and I’m in YOUR corner.”

Boguslawski passed away Wednesday in a Connecticut hospital, according to the Hartford Courant. He was 78 and had been suffering from pneumonia and congestive heart failure, the Courant reported.

“Mike was a very colorful, memorable individual who made a significant impact in the Pittsburgh broadcasting community,” WPXI’s general manager Kevin Hayes said in a statement.

He began his TV career in Connecticut before pursuing TV jobs in Pittsburgh and then in Orlando. He also appeared on KCBS-TV in Los Angeles and appeared as guest on “The Martin Short Show,” a nationally syndicated talk show.

His obituary said he was known for his colorful consumer reports.

“He was a devoted and deeply loved husband , father, brother and friend,” the obituary said.

His career took him from his native Connecticut to Los Angeles, Pittsburgh and Florida. He was born in the west end of Bristol, Conn., and spent hours at the Boys Club, the obituary said. He was a standout athlete, named as an All-State Basketball player in 1959, according to the obituary.

Donations can be made in his name to the City of Bristol Dept. of Youth and Community Services Immediate Needs Funds.

Details: www.dunnfh.com

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact JoAnne at 412-320-7889, jharrop@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

