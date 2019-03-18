Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania celebrates 100th birthday | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania celebrates 100th birthday

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Monday, March 18, 2019 4:30 p.m
Penn Hills girl scouts took part in a previous donation program with Goodwill. The organizations are kicking off another service project in February to show the girls how to help and to assist Goodwill employees.

It all began in 1919 as an organization headquartered in Pittsburgh’s Strip District helping those in society considered unemployable, including thousands of soldiers returning from World War I.

In the years to come, the organization expanded its role by focusing on helping people with disabilities through job training.

This year Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is celebrating its 100th year of providing services to those in need in the Pittsburgh area. The organization is marking the occasion with a variety of celebratory centennial events culminating in an official birthday party on Sept. 15 at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG aquarium. The event will feature cake and ice cream, live entertainment, and Goodwill trivia.

“In addition to celebrating our 100th year, we are also focusing our attention on the next 100 years as an important part of the workforce development in our communities,” said Michael J. Smith, President and CEO of Goodwill SWPA.

“On a more personal note, I couldn’t be more proud to have spent the last 30 years of my career at Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Smith.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

