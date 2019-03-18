Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania celebrates 100th birthday

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

It all began in 1919 as an organization headquartered in Pittsburgh’s Strip District helping those in society considered unemployable, including thousands of soldiers returning from World War I.

In the years to come, the organization expanded its role by focusing on helping people with disabilities through job training.

This year Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania is celebrating its 100th year of providing services to those in need in the Pittsburgh area. The organization is marking the occasion with a variety of celebratory centennial events culminating in an official birthday party on Sept. 15 at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG aquarium. The event will feature cake and ice cream, live entertainment, and Goodwill trivia.

“In addition to celebrating our 100th year, we are also focusing our attention on the next 100 years as an important part of the workforce development in our communities,” said Michael J. Smith, President and CEO of Goodwill SWPA.

“On a more personal note, I couldn’t be more proud to have spent the last 30 years of my career at Goodwill of Southwestern Pennsylvania,” said Smith.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.