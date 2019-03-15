Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Heinz History Center to host Vintage Pittsburgh, a retro fair | TribLIVE.com
Heinz History Center to host Vintage Pittsburgh, a retro fair

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Friday, March 15, 2019 7:31 a.m
At the Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair, shoppers can find one-of-a-kind vintage clothing, accessories, home decor, vinyl records, and more from dozens of local vendors.
The seventh annual Vintage Pittsburgh Retro Fair is at Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

Time to turn back the clock.

Well, at least when it comes to style.

The Vintage Pittsburgh retro fair is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. March 23 at the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District.

The event is presented in partnership with The Neighborhood Flea, an open-air marketplace.

Local vendors will sell vintage clothing, accessories and home decor.

Food trucks will be on hand.

The museum will offer discounted tickets that day at $10 for general admission.

Details: heinzhistorycenter.org

JoAnne Klimovich Harrop is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

