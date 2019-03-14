Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Home security group defends report ranking McKeesport as 4th most dangerous in country
Allegheny

Home security group defends report ranking McKeesport as 4th most dangerous in country

Madasyn Czebiniak
Madasyn Czebiniak | Thursday, March 14, 2019 1:25 p.m
881237_web1_ptr-mckeesportshooting-122818
WPXI
Police investigate the scene of a mid-day shooting that injured one man in McKeesport on Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018.

About an hour ago

The trade group that published a recent study naming McKeesport one of the most dangerous cities in America defended its statistics after the city’s mayor criticized the report.

McKeesport Mayor Michael Cherepko accused the study of using “manipulated statistics” and “unethical scare tactics” to sell home security systems.

The study, conducted by the National Council for Home Safety and Security, ranked McKeesport as the fourth most dangerous out of 100 cities for 2019. It was posted on Alarms.org, the council’s official website.

Lauren Johnson, an Alarms.org spokeswoman, denied the mayor’s claims.

She said the study used data submitted to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting system, which law enforcement agencies willingly submit information to each year.

“The characteristics we looked at include rates of violent and non-violent crime as well as the number of reported police officers employed within cities to tend to said crime,” Johnson said in a Thursday e-mail to the Tribune-Review. “This information is publicly available. We simply arrange it in a way that is easy to consume.”

Johnson said the council’s primary objective is to disseminate information about safety and create studies that people will find interesting.

Johnson commended steps the city is taking to improve.

“Any city that is that clearly and openly involved in its betterment is all a resident could ask for,” Johnson said.

She said the council conducts several studies throughout the year to highlight the safest areas, such as the safest cities within states, the safest cities within the country and the safest colleges campuses.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

