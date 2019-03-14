Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
It hasn’t been this warm since October | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

It hasn’t been this warm since October

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, March 14, 2019 8:52 a.m
This 2015 file photo shows the Pittsburgh skyline at sunset viewed from above Point State Park.

It’s time to dust off those short sleeved shirts and put away the jacket — at least for today.

Temperatures in the Pittsburgh region are expected to reach the mid 70s Thursday.

It hasn’t been that warm since the beginning of October, according to the National Weather Service.

“It’s going to be rather nice,” said Lee Hendricks, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Moon.

The morning will be mild as temperatures climb throughout the day. Hendricks said some wind will move in through the afternoon and with it will come some rain showers in the evening.

Temperatures will remain above seasonal averages overnight only dipping down into the 50s.

Average temperatures for this time of year are highs in the 40s and lows in the 30s. The record high for March 14 is 79 degrees set in 1990.

The warmth will be short lived for now, though.

Looking ahead the region can expect temperatures to start dropping again overnight Friday and into the weekend with a possibility of a snow shower Friday night.

Temperatures will only be in the upper 30s over the weekend.

Hendricks said it’s still possible the region could see a snow storm, but he doesn’t see anything significant in the near future.

“We’re not completely past that, but it’s looking like anything that does occur is going to be rather short lived,” he said.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 412-871-2369, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

