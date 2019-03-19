Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Carnegie Science Center makerspace named BNY Mellon Fab Lab | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Carnegie Science Center makerspace named BNY Mellon Fab Lab

Paul Guggenheimer
Paul Guggenheimer | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:24 p.m
899352_web1_ptr-Bnymellonfablab01-031919
Sixth-grade students from Schiller Elementary use computer programming and 3D printers at the BNY Mellon Fab Lab

36 minutes ago

Students from Pittsburgh Schiller STEAM Magnet School joined officials from Carnegie Science Center and BNY Mellon on Monday to announce the naming of the BNY Mellon Fab Lab and BNY Mellon Mobile Fab Lab at the Science Center.

Sixth-grade students from Schiller learned to create their own 3D dinosaurs using computer programming and 3D printers. Students were able to choose body part designs from five different dinosaurs to 3D print and assemble using their creativity. Some students created their own hybrid dinosaurs.

BNY Mellon Fab Lab includes an on-site makerspace located in the Science Center’s Highmark Sportsworks and two mobile Fab Labs that bring student workshops and teacher professional development opportunities to schools across the region.

Both the on-site and mobile Fab Labs include 3D printers, laser cutters, computers and software, a ShopBot CNC milling machine, electronics workbench equipment, a 3D scanner and sewing and embroidery machines.

“Our Fab Labs offer students, educators and community members an exciting place to play, create, learn, mentor and invent,” said Jason C. Brown, the interim director of Carnegie Science Center.

BNY Mellon has been a supporter of Carnegie Museums of Pittsburgh since 1981, contributing more than $5.6 million to the organization.

Paul Guggenheimer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-226-7706 or pguggenheimer@tribweb.com.

