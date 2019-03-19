Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Allegheny

Judge considers extra time for discovery in Tree of Life murder case

Bob Bauder
Bob Bauder | Tuesday, March 19, 2019 3:02 p.m
A judge overseeing the federal prosecution of accused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers on Tuesday agreed to consider granting attorneys an additional 120 days to trade evidence.

Bowers, 46, who is being held without bond, did not appear for the short status conference in U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh’s Downtown.

Judge Donetta W. Ambrose scheduled the next status conference for April 15.

Bowers, of Baldwin entered Tree of Life synagogue in Squirrel Hill on Oct. 27 armed with three handguns and an AR-15 rifle and killed 11 worshipers in what has been described as the deadliest attack on Jews in U.S. history, according to police and prosecutors.

Prosecutors have charged him with 63 crimes, 22 of which are punishable by death. Bowers has pleaded not guilty. Prosecutors are considering the death penalty, but have yet to make a decision, according to Margaret Philbin, spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Pittsburgh.

Bob Bauder is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Bob at 412-765-2312, bbauder@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

