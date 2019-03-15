Juror in Michael Rosfeld case excused for illness, alternate will fill spot

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A juror in the upcoming homicide trial against former police officer Michael Rosfeld has been excused from jury duty, officials said.

Juror No. 1, a 66-year-old white man, has been excused because of to an illness, according to Stacey Witalec, communications director for the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts.

The man was a retired railroad worker who now rents out his home as an Airbnb.

He will be replaced by the first alternate juror, a 45-year-old white man who works in distribution.

The first alternate told attorneys at jury selection in Dauphin County on Wednesday that he’d never had a bad experience with a police officer.

Jurors will be bused in to Pittsburgh on Monday, and the trial is set to begin Tuesday morning. Jurors will be sequestered, meaning they will stay in Pittsburgh for the duration of the trial. They are not to read or watch any news regarding the case.

Rosfeld, a former East Pittsburgh officer, is charged in the June 19 killing of 17-year-old Antwon Rose as he fled a felony traffic stop in East Pittsburgh. Rose was black and unarmed. Rosfeld is white.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .