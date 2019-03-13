Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Last of 9 indicted in Pittsburgh federal court enters guilty plea to selling crack cocaine | TribLIVE.com
Last of 9 indicted in Pittsburgh federal court enters guilty plea to selling crack cocaine

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, March 13, 2019 7:32 p.m
The last suspect accused by the Drug Enforcement Administration in a 2016 drug conspiracy has pleaded guilty.

Mark Fisher, 40, of Pittsburgh is the last of nine people to admit guilt to taking part in the cocaine conspiracy.

Fisher entered the plea last Wednesday before U.S. District Judge David Stewart Cercone.

Prosecutors allege that between April 2016 and October the same year Fisher and others sold crack cocaine.

Judge Cercone scheduled Fisher’s sentencing for July 23.

Fisher could be sentenced to a minimum of five years and up to 40 years in federal prison, and a large fine. His sentencing will depend on the seriousness of the charges and any previous criminal record.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Eric G. Olshan is prosecuting this case on behalf of the government.

A federal Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force conducted the investigation in this case.

The DEA headed the investigation and it had assistance from officers in Baldwin, McKees Rocks, Munhall and Stowe police departments, as well as Pittsburgh and state police and the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

