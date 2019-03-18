Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Man killed in Larimer shooting identified | TribLIVE.com
Allegheny

Man killed in Larimer shooting identified

Michael DiVittorio
Michael DiVittorio | Monday, March 18, 2019 10:33 p.m
A man injured in a shooting in Pittsburgh’s Larimer neighborhood Sunday afternoon has died.

Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office officials identified the deceased Monday night as Daniel Carpenter, 42, of Pittsburgh.

He was transported to UPMC Presbyterian with at least one gunshot wound, following a shooting along the 6400 block of Shetland Street.

Pittsburgh police are searching for a suspect in connection with the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Violent Crimes Unit at 412-323-7161.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

