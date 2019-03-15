Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that preceded Antwon Rose killing | TribLIVE.com
Man pleads guilty in drive-by shooting that preceded Antwon Rose killing
Megan Guza
Megan Guza | Friday, March 15, 2019 9:49 a.m
The man charged in connection with the June 19 drive-by shooting that preceded the officer-involved shooting death of Antwon Rose pleaded guilty to several charges Friday, just days before the officer who shot Rose is set to go to trial.

Zaijuan Hester, 18, pleaded guilty to three counts of aggravated assault and four firearms charges. In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dropped a charge of attempted homicide.

The plea did not contain an agreement as to sentencing, which is set for June 4.

The shooting happened about 8:30 p.m. June 19 on Kirkpatrick Street in North Braddock, and the gunfire injured two men: Thomas Cole Jr. and William Ross.

Minutes after the shooting, East Pittsburgh police Officer Michael Rosfeld stopped the gold Chevy Cruze, in which Rose and Hester were passengers. It matched the description of the vehicle involved in the North Braddock shooting.

As Rosfeld ordered the driver to the ground, Rose and Hester allegedly ran from vehicle. Rosfeld fired three shots, hitting Rose in the back, elbow and face. Hester was not struck.

Rose was taken to UPMC McKeesport, where he was pronounced dead at 9:19 p.m.

Rosfeld is scheduled to go on trial Tuesday in Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas. He is charged with criminal homicide.

Megan Guza is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Megan at 412-380-8519, mguza@tribweb.com or via Twitter .

