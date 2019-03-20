Man shot in arm and hand in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

Police are investigating the shooting of a man in Pittsburgh’s East Hills neighborhood on Wednesday afternoon.

Shortly after 4 p.m., police responded to a report of a shooting in a residential area on Wilner Drive north of Robinson Boulevard, Department of Public Safety spokeswoman Alicia George said.

When officials arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds to his arm and hand, George said.

He was taken to the hospital, where he was in stable condition and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, according to George.

The shooting victim was not immediately been identified.

Police did not release any information about possible suspects.

Officials asked anyone with information about the incident to call detectives at 412-323-7161.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Natasha at 412-380-8514, nlindstrom@tribweb.com or via Twitter .