Man stabbed in face downtown Thursday afternoon, sent to hospital

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A man is accused of stabbing another man in the face in downtown Pittsburgh on Thursday afternoon, a Pittsburgh police spokesman said.

The fight in the 200 block of Ninth Street was reported to police at about 4 p.m.

According to a preliminary report, both men were fighting when a man with a knife stabbed the other man in the face, Pittsburgh police spokesman Chris Togneri said.

The victim then grabbed a bottle and hit his assailant.

The stabbed man was taken to a hospital where he was listed in stable condition, Togneri said.

The man who used the knife was treated at the scene and will be charged, he said.

His name wasn’t available.

A woman who witnessed the attack was briefly questioned at the scene.

Ninth Street was closed for about 30 minutes while police searched for evidence.

The investigation continues.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter .