McKees Rocks man charged in shooting at housing complex

TribLIVE's Daily and Weekly email newsletters deliver the news you want and information you need, right to your inbox.

A McKees Rocks man was behind bars Monday afternoon after police say he shot another man in the leg Sunday at the Hays Manor housing complex.

Charles Jeffrey Dwyer, 27, remained in the Allegheny County Jail after failing to post $100,000 bail.

He faces charges of aggravated assault and reckless endangerment.

McKees Rocks police and paramedics were dispatched to the housing complex shortly after 4 p.m.

When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a single gunshot wound to the leg. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Allegheny County Police detectives were called to the scene and determined Dwyer was responsible for the shooting.

Madasyn Czebiniak is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Madasyn at 724-226-4702, mczebiniak@tribweb.com or via Twitter .