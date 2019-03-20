McKees Rocks man sentenced to federal probation for Nigerian marriage sham
A McKees Rocks man was sentenced in federal court to one year of probation after his conviction on charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to commit offenses against the United States.
U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said Norman Lee McCullough, 59, conspired with two other individuals to defraud the Department of Homeland Security, Citizenship and Immigration Services.
From June 2016 to May 4, 2017, McCullough, a U.S. citizen, received money and entered into a sham marriage with a Nigerian citizen so that the Nigerian citizen could obtain legal permanent residency in the U.S.
McCullough also submitted false statements and documents to the Department of Homeland Security, Citizenship and Immigration Services, Brady said.
